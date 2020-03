Maailman ensimmäinen ydinmateriaalivalvonnan lohkoketjusovellus SLAFKA – seminaari STUKissa 10.3.

STUK prepares for assessing the safety of novel nuclear reactors 30.1.2020 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) has published a report on the conditions for safe operation of so-called small modular reactors (SMRs). The report discusses special questions associated with the safety assessment and licensing of the new nuclear power plant types. STUK is preparing for the licensing of new power plant types due to the national and international interest in them.