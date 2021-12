Maailman laajin yksityinen Aalto-kokoelma avautuu virtuaalinäyttelynä

Visit Alvar Aalto website adds new destinations – and serves now also in German 12.8.2021 14:16:52 EEST | Press release

The Visit Alvar Aalto online service has been expanded to serve travellers in a fifth language – German. Beside the new language, also added are new architectural sites that are well worth a visit, and some tempting tours. The internet service built around the master architect’s celebrated creations has been already accessible in Finnish, English, Russian and Japanese.