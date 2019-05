Maailman vaurauden uudelleenjako tarvitsee kiertotaloutta

The redistribution of global wealth requires a circular economy 2.5.2019 15:38:07 EEST | Tiedote

The third World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) offers solutions for the renewal of the world economy and for more people to gain access to the benefits previously reserved exclusively for the wealthy. Held in Helsinki on 3–5 June, the leading circular economy event presents the most advanced circular economy solutions for governments, industries, businesses and households.