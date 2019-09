Maailmantalouden vaimea kehitys hidastaa talouskasvua Suomessa jo tänä vuonna

ECB introduces two-tier system for remunerating excess liquidity holdings 12.9.2019 16:35:00 EEST | Uutinen

ECB press release 12 September 2019 Two-tier system aims to support bank-based transmission of monetary policy Part of excess liquidity holdings exempt from negative deposit facility rate Scheme to apply as of seventh maintenance period starting on 30 October 2019 Exempt tier will be remunerated at the annual rate of 0% The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today decided to introduce a two-tier system for reserve remuneration, which exempts part of credit institutions’ excess liquidity holdings (i.e. reserve holdings in excess of minimum reserve requirements) from negative remuneration at the rate applicable on the deposit facility. This decision aims to support the bank-based transmission of monetary policy, while preserving the positive contribution of negative rates to the accommodative stance of monetary policy and to the continued sustained convergence of inflation to the ECB’s aim. All credit institutions subject to minimum reserve requirements under Regulation