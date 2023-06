Maasto on nyt erittäin kuivaa – sää jatkuu helteisenä vielä päiviä

Solar and wind power production forecasts show how much electricity the sun and wind will produce over the following few days 12.6.2023 12:30:00 EEST | Press release

A new service is available for monitoring the energy weather. The Finnish Meteorological Institute FMI's solar and wind power production forecasts convert the sunshine and wind over the following few days into kilowatt-hours. The forecasts can be used free of charge on the FMI website.