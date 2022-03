Maatalouden hoitamattomien lainojen määrä suuri

Bank of Finland to transfer EUR 26 million to the State 25.3.2022 10:45:00 EET | Press release

The Parliamentary Supervisory Council has today confirmed the Bank of Finland’s financial statements and has, upon proposal by the Bank’s Board, decided that EUR 26 million, i.e. half of the Bank’s profit for the financial year 2021, will be transferred to the State. The Bank of Finland’s audited profit for the financial year 2021 totals EUR 52 million. According to the Act on the Bank of Finland, half of the Bank’s profit is to be transferred to the reserve fund and the remaining profit made available for use by the State. The Act also allows for a decision to be made to distribute the profit differently if justified by the Bank’s financial condition or the size of the reserve fund. The Bank of Finland’s income consists primarily of the following: interest income on banknotes and on the Eurosystem’s monetary policy items; investment income on foreign reserves and on other financial assets of the Bank; and its share of the European Central Bank’s profit that is distributed to the euro