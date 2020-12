MaatalousKonemessut 365 verkossa palkitsi uutuudet - kultaa kahdelle tuotteelle

The international entity of the Educa online event examines challenges during the pandemic and international cooperation 2.12.2020 09:37:50 EET | Press release

The leading Nordic teaching and education sector event, Educa, will be arranged on the web in January 2021. The entity aimed mainly for an international audience, now part of the programme for the second time, focuses, among other things, on the global impact of teaching and learning during the pandemic and the challenges of internationalisation. Educa online event is arranged 29 – 30 January 2021. The international part will be concentrated to Friday 29 January.