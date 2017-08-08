Madpixel Awarded 1 Million Euros to Deploy Art Digitalization across Europe
8.8.2017 15:00 | Business Wire
Madpixel, the world’s leader in art digitization, has been awarded over a million euros by the European Union’s Horizon2020 program to support the deployment of its Second Canvas platform.
Designed to finance high value innovation projects, Horizon 2020 is the European Research and Innovation Funding Program for 2014-2020. By achieving optimal criteria for its Second Canvas digital solution, MadPixel secured funding as one of the top rated projects amongst all submissions across 28 European countries.
Second Canvas enables museums to digitalize and publish content based on super high resolution art captures, enriched with storytelling exploring and interpreting the works. Second Canvas helps users understand art context and symbolism, demonstrate techniques and provide context to achieve full visualization of each piece.
The Digital Solution for Museums
Horizon2020 selected MadPixel’s Second Canvas as the digital for its innovative formats exploring works of art across European museums. The new solution introduces new features across media publishing options: web, native apps (iOS, Android, tvOS), native apps, digital publications – such as iBooks, Madgazine – interactive kiosks and digital exhibitions. The project also drives collaborations across museums, institutions to curate platforms, digital exhibitions, content generation, educational uses and activities that foster art culture across the European Union.
Starting September, European museums interested in participating in MadPixel’s pilots can benefit from Second Canvas’ deployment, through free apps, digitization and digital exhibitions. Several museums have confirmed pilots. Phase I will invite up to 100 institutions to participate. The solution will be available to all museums in the coming year.
Already published successful applications include:
- Second Canvas Mauritshuis (see video) Masterpieces of the collection (Young Pearl, among others), including new IR captures and audio tours
- Second Canvas Thyssen (see video) Masterpieces from the collection
- Second Canvas Ekain (see video) Ekain cave paintings
- Second Canvas Prado – Bosco masterpieces at the Museo del Prado
- Second Canvas Telefonica Collection Masterpieces, including 3D digitalization
About Madpixel
Madpixel (The Mad Pixel Factory) is a Spain-based company specializing in digital solutions for museums and institutions managing artistic heritage. Madpixel has developed 3 technologies: Art GigaPixel for the digitalization of works of art in super high resolution; Second Canvas that combines images in super high resolution with storytelling relating details of each work, and Madgazine for the creation of digital publications. Founded in 1999, the Madrid-based company has collaborated on dozens of innovative projects with leading companies unifying creativity, design and technology across its work.
