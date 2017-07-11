Magic Software Enterprises’ IoT Integration Solution Powered by GigaSpaces InsightEdge
11.7.2017 16:30 | Business Wire
GigaSpaces, a provider of in-memory computing (IMC) technologies, is powering the IoT integration solutions for Magic Software Enterprises, a global provider of integration software and a broad range of software and IT services. Magic is utilizing GigaSpaces’ InsightEdge platform to turn data from sensors into real-time actionable insights as part of its integration solution, Magic xpi.
With 20.8B connected things expected to be in use worldwide by 2020, IoT offers huge potential for many industries including manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, security and more. Collecting, aggregating and analyzing this massive amount of data is imperative for enterprises looking to act on real-time insights.
InsightEdge, a fast data in-memory computing platform that converges analytical and transactional workloads in a unified open-source based software stack, streams and transforms IoT sensor data, which is operationalized through Magic xpi’s integration and intelligence engine.
Magic Software’s IoT integration solution together with InsightEdge can be leveraged for many IoT scenarios, such as predictive maintenance, anomaly detection and service optimization where telemetry is ingested, correlated and merged. The data is then transferred to Magic xpi as the orchestrator of the process for prediction and any additional required actions. The solution predicts equipment failure to ensure business continuity and optimized operations.
“Our system integration platform that has optimized business processes and evolved over the last 15 years has now become an IoT Hub, equipped with GigaSpaces’ latest product, InsightEdge,” said Yuval Lavi, Vice President of Technology & Innovation with Magic Software. “GigaSpaces enables our customers to simplify and accelerate telemetry ingestion, to gain full business value from IoT adoption.”
This is not the first collaboration between Magic and GigaSpaces. Magic has been using GigaSpaces’ XAP In-memory computing platform for years to deliver fast data streaming, aggregation and calculations. “Magic has continually built and delivered exceptional solutions for their customers, and their newest IoT integration solution is addressing a compelling requirement to manage and analyze IoT data,” said Ali Hodroj, VP of Products and Strategy for GigaSpaces. “With Magic’s latest solutions, we are enabling IoT applications to scale through open source components in the center, edge and cloud while combining hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP).”
For more information, Magic and GigaSpaces will be hosting a joint
webinar.
Read more at the company’s blog: blog.gigaspaces.com
About GigaSpaces
GigaSpaces provides software for in-memory computing, fast data analytics, and cloud orchestration through two product lines, InsightEdge and XAP In-Memory Computing. Hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide leverage GigaSpaces technology to empower the real-time digital enterprise and accelerate digital transformation. Primary sectors include financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, and healthcare. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia. More at www.gigaspaces.com and blog.gigaspaces.com.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) empowers customers and partners around the globe with smarter technology that provides a multichannel user experience of enterprise logic and data.
