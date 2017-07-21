Major Terrorist Plot Foiled in Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Interior Announces
21.7.2017 21:33 | Business Wire
The following is a statement from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Information:
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170721005575/en/
Weapons and other items found in the possession of the three terrorists are an indication of the ugliness and severity of the acts of terrorism they were planning to carry out, victimizing innocent lives and private and public property. (Photo: ME NewsWire)
The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced that a major terrorist attack was prevented by security services in the city of Saihat in the Qatif governorate.
On the evening of Friday, July 14th, security services intercepted a stolen Toyota Corolla vehicle in a busy, built-up district of the city.
As the stolen vehicle was surrounded by security services, three men in the car produced guns and started firing heavily and randomly at both the officers and crowds of civilians near the scene.
Saudi security services were able to shoot the three terrorists dead before they were able to cause any injury to either officers or pedestrians.
Inside the stolen vehicle, officers found a number of weapons, including three machine guns, a pistol, live ammunition and over ten kilograms of explosives.
Upon further investigation to establish the identity of the criminals, it was discovered that they were part of a known terrorist cell and wanted for a number of serious crimes over the past few years, including the murder of ten security officers.
A Ministry of Interior spokesman said:
“It is very clear that these men were intent on causing a major terrorist incident which would have resulted in the death of many innocent citizens.”
“Due to the bravery and expertise of our police and security services, this evil plan was foiled. We thank God for their courage and dedication.”
“Terrorists and extremists target Saudi Arabia just as they do the countries of Europe and other peace loving parts of the world.”
“We in Saudi Arabia are determined to defeat them, and will devote all available resources to overcoming this great evil.”
“Saudi Arabia will have zero tolerance for terrorist crimes of this kind, which threaten both national security and the lives of our citizens.”
The names of the deceased terrorists have been released by the Ministry of Interior.
Investigations are continuing into the activities of the terrorist cell and their associates.
*Source: ME NewsWire
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170721005575/en/
Contact information
Director General of the Centre for International Communications,
Ministry of Culture and Information, Saudi Arabia
Sarah Al Tamimi, +966555782411
cic@moci.gov.sa
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Janssen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for SYMTUZA™ The First Darunavir-Based Single-Tablet Regimen for the Treatment of HIV21.7.2017 15:09 | Tiedote
Janssen-Cilag International NV (Janssen) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a Positive Opinion recommending marketing authorisation for SYMTUZA™ (darunavir/cobicistat/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide [D/C/F/TAF]), a once-daily darunavir-based single tablet regimen (STR). If approved, it will be the only darunavir-based STR indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with body weight of at least 40 kg, with genotypic testing guiding use. This STR combines the proven efficacy and durability of darunavir with the improved renal laboratory and bone mineral density profile of F/TAF as compared to F/TDF (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), and will be the only treatment that could deliver the adherence advantag
Ipsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Approval of Xermelo® (Telotristat Ethyl), for the Treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea in Patients Inadequately Controlled by Somatostatin Analogue Therapy21.7.2017 14:26 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl) 250 mg three times a day (tid) for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analogue (SSA) therapy in adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy. The CHMP positive opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for use in the 28 countries of the European Union, as well as Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland. David Meek, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen, said: “The positive CHMP opinion for Xermelo ® is an important milestone towards providing innovative s
Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2017 Results21.7.2017 14:00 | Tiedote
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) today reported results for the second quarter of 2017. (Stated in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Change Jun. 30, 2017 Mar. 31, 2017 Jun. 30, 2016
NRI Secure Launches Japan's First "Blockchain Assessment" Service21.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
NRI SecureTechnologies, Ltd. (President: Jun Odashima; hereinafter NRI Secure), a leading provider of information security solutions in Japan, has begun providing Japan’s first-ever*1 “Blockchain Assessment,” a security Assessment service designed for systems and services which use blockchain technology*2. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170721005012/en/ Overview of the "Blockchain Assessment" Service (Graphic: Business Wire) As the blockchain technology has become more widespread, the presence of security-related vulnerabilities has also become increasingly apparent. In particular, with regard to smart contracts, *3 one of a constituent element of services using the blockchain, a cyberattack carried out on any vulnerable programs could lead to major threats or eve
Business Figures for the First Half of 2017: Sartorius Continues to Grow21.7.2017 08:00 | Tiedote
Sartorius (FWB:SRT), a leading international laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment supplier, continues on the growth track. In the first half of 2017, solid organic business development and two acquisitions led to a significant increase in sales revenue and earnings1. "Sartorius has continued its dynamic, profitable development," said CEO and Executive Board Chairman Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg in commenting on the company's first-half performance. "Both divisions achieved solid organic growth in an environment that was especially challenging in North America, and have made quick progress in integrating the businesses most recently acquired. In the Lab Products & Services Division, the bioanalytics unit newly created by our acquisitions has already contributed significant revenues and earnings. We see further considerable growth potential ahead for this business just as for the
PacSci EMC Competes on National Stage as NASA iTech Innovation Competition Finalist21.7.2017 00:45 | Tiedote
PacSci EMC recently participated as a finalist in NASA’s second iTech Forum, competing to have their innovative idea selected as one of the top 10 in a yearlong initiative to find and foster innovative solutions with the potential to benefit NASA and the nation in the future. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720006386/en/ Douglas Terrier, Acting Chief Technologist, NASA presents Peter Current, Steve Nelson, and Bret Omsberg with a certificate recognizing “PacSci EMC as a top 10 finalist of NASA iTech’s Cycle 2 on July 13, 2017.” Photo Credit: NASA The teams competed against entrepreneurs presenting their proposed solutions to tough technology challenges to judges consisting of NASA’s chief technologists, space industry leaders and potential investors. Hosted by the National Institute of Aerosp
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme