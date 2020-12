Makrovakauspäätös: Epävarmat talousnäkymät jatkuvat, asuntolainakatto sekä pankkien lisäpääomavaatimukset säilytetään ennallaan

Macroprudential decision: Uncertain economic outlook continues, housing loan cap and banks’ additional capital requirements remain unchanged 18.12.2020 15:00:00 EET | Press release

In Finland, the housing market and mortgage lending have recovered from the spring downturn, but the outlook for the real economy remains uncertain due to the pandemic. In this situation, the Board of Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) will maintain the housing loan cap at its standard level and will not impose a countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) requirement on banks and other credit institutions.