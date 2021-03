Makrovakauspäätös: Finanssivalvonta ei kiristä makrovakausvaatimuksia mutta seuraa tarkasti asuntoluotonannon kehitystä

Finnish financial sector remained stable in 2020 - Risks in the operating environment mean continued uncertainty in the sector 16.3.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish financial sector coped well in 2020. In 2021, preparedness will still be required due to the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, pricing on the financial markets and the continuation of support measures. The capital position of the Finnish financial sector, however, provides a good basis for coping with risks.