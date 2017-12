Maksullisten Discovery- ja Eurosport-kanavien jakelu DNA:n asiakkaille vaarassa keskeytyä 1. tammikuuta

Distribution of Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels to DNA’s customers is at risk of being discontinued on 1 January 8.12.2017 09:35 | Tiedote

DNA is preparing to discontinue the distribution of the Discovery and Eurosport pay-TV channels starting from 1 January 2018. This is due to the unreasonably high distribution fee increase demands that the television company Discovery has presented during the agreement negotiations, and the fact that the risk of discontinued distribution has already realised with several other operators in a similar situation.