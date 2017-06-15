Malong Technologies: First Chinese AI Company Headlines at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference
15.6.2017 19:00 | Business Wire
Malong Technologies, an international provider of product recognition technology, today addresses the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference in Berlin about its breakthrough artificial intelligence platform.
Matthew Scott, CTO of the multi-award winning startup, reveals how his team built ProductAI®, a cloud-based service that makes it easy for businesses and developers to leverage world-class AI for visual product recognition.
Malong Technologies creates a high performance ‘intelligent eye’ that enables machines to have human-like visual perception of products, including non-rigid objects like fashion and fabrics, which have been historically infeasible for computers to recognize accurately without barcodes.
Launched in 2016 after two years of R&D, ProductAI® has successfully answered over one billion image requests from users in China, and enables retailers and manufacturers in sectors such as fashion, textiles, furniture, wine, stock photography and automotive industries to improve efficiency, product quality and create new value-added features.
Its technology can visually search through 20+ million item product catalogs in less than a second to find specific items taken from images in the physical world, connecting it to the digital one. The company passed several rounds of selective screening and assessment to represent China as delegates at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference in Berlin.
Matthew Scott, Malong Technologies CTO and Co-Founder, explains: “ProductAI enables any developer or enterprise to leverage the most accurate deep learning computer vision algorithms for product recognition. With a swipe of a credit card, product intelligence can be rented in the cloud for pennies on the dollar. We also provide solutions for private cloud or IoT embedded hardware as well. No longer only the capability of academia and corporate giants, AI is now open for all to tap into to make better products.”
In 2015, Malong Technologies graduated with honors from the highly selective Microsoft Ventures Startup Accelerator in Beijing. It employs over 50 engineers and research scientists from Google, Microsoft, and Oxford University’s world-renowned VGG group. In 2016, the company won the first “AI Pioneer” award from Microsoft and received other first place prizes for its AI at technology competitions held by Amazon and NVIDIA.
Ends
See here.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005908/en/
Contact information
For Malong Technologies
Sarah Chidgey
0117 942 1997
sarah@makehoney.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
IBC Addresses Technological Opportunities and Threats with the Launch Of C-Tech Forum15.6.2017 19:25 | Tiedote
IBC announces today the launch of the C-Tech Forum, a series of exclusive invitation-only micro events for C-level executives within media and broadcasting, held over two days. Designed to reflect the changing nature of the media and entertainment industry and converging markets, the events will facilitate peer-to-peer discussions around key industry disruption. The topics to be covered at this inaugural C-Tech Forum are Cyber Security and the advent of 5G. With the rapid progression of OTT services and digital broadcasting, the risk of cyber threats and hacking is accelerating. Following recent high-profile breaches, content creators and broadcasters are coming to terms with how exposed they are and how much is at stake. The Cyber Security Forum will bring together CTOs, CIOs, CIOSs and CDOs to have a candid conversation on what the cyberwar means for content owners and distributors,
Wipro Achieves AWS Service Delivery Status for AWS Service Catalog15.6.2017 18:05 | Tiedote
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery status for AWS Service Catalog. With this status, Wipro’s capabilities help clients build the AWS Service Catalog to enable self-service discovery, maintain controls and centrally manage their enterprise cloud services. AWS Service Catalog helps customers create a catalog of approved IT services on AWS, which can be used within the enterprise. With AWS Service Catalog, customers can centrally manage commonly deployed IT services to achieve service reuse, consistent governance and meet compliance requirements. R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst & Founder, Constellation Research, said, “With the growth in the as-a-service economy, customers are now
KBI Biopharma Acquires Alliance Protein Laboratories, Expands Biophysical Characterization Capabilities15.6.2017 17:14 | Tiedote
KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI) has agreed to acquire the assets of San Diego-based Alliance Protein Laboratories (Alliance), a leading analytical services company specializing in biophysical characterization of biopharmaceuticals. Founded in 1998, Alliance is well known and highly regarded around the world for its expertise in characterization of therapeutic proteins, peptides, nucleic acids and vaccines. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005738/en/ Recognized as the foremost expert in analytical ultracentrifugation (AUC), an essential technology for determining physical stability, association state, molecular weight and quantitative characterization of protein aggregates, Alliance was also a pioneer in the use of biophysical methods to demonstrate that the higher order structure of biosimilar proteins a
Wipro Launches ‘State of Cybersecurity Report 2017’15.6.2017 16:04 | Tiedote
Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company today announced the launch of its first ‘State of Cybersecurity Report, 2017’ which highlights the macro, micro and meso environmental trends in cybersecurity in 2016 and imminent disruptions that can affect future trends. The ‘State of Cybersecurity Report, 2017’ was developed after interviewing the CISO teams of 139 organizations across various industry sectors. The survey covered 11 countries in North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and South Asia to evaluate trends in current security practices and analyzing thousands of attempted security attacks and incidents captured in Wipro’s Cyber Defence Centres during 2016. A secondary research was also done on impending disruptions in the cybersecurity domain. The report has key takeaways for both
NIKE, Inc. Announces New Consumer Direct Offense: A Faster Pipeline to Serve Consumers Personally, At Scale15.6.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today introduced the Consumer Direct Offense, a new company alignment that allows Nike to better serve the consumer personally, at scale. Leveraging the power of digital, Nike will drive growth—by accelerating innovation and product creation, moving even closer to the consumer through Key Cities, and deepening one-to-one connections. “The future of sport will be decided by the company that obsesses the needs of the evolving consumer,” said Mark Parker, NIKE, Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO. “Through the Consumer Direct Offense, we’re getting even more aggressive in the digital marketplace, targeting key markets and delivering product faster than ever.” Consumer-focused Growth Trevor Edwards, President of the NIKE Brand, will drive the Consumer Direct Offense through integrated category, geography, marketplace,
Watch BizWireTV: JetBlue and Utrip Bring AI to Trip Planning and Pandora Gets a Huge Boost from SiriusXM15.6.2017 15:08 | Tiedote
On the latest BizWireTV, catch the latest products and services jumping off of The Launch Pad and who’s using some Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170615005328/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire JetBlue vacations and Utrip launch artificial intelligence-based trip planning portal. Watch BizWire
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme