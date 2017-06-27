Malong Technologies: Winner in G20 “Olympics of Startups”

27.6.2017 13:13 | Business Wire

Malong Technologies, an artificial intelligence startup and international provider of product recognition technology, was named winner in the “Olympics of Startups” held at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, in Berlin.

Malong Technologies’ breakthrough ProductAI® platform is a high performance ‘intelligent eye’ that enables machines to have human-like visual perception of products, including non-rigid objects such as fashion and fabrics, which have historically been infeasible for computers to recognize accurately without barcodes.

Malong Technologies beat startups from every nation at the G20, which represents the 20 major economies of the world. Judged by officials of the European Union and other international organizations, the competition, run by the “Get in the Ring” foundation, led participants through a series of six rounds held over two days, and included ‘head-to-head’ oratory matchups inside a replica boxing ring.

The three winning nations include China, represented by Malong Technologies, Canada, and France. As winners, Malong Technologies will benefit from the international visibility which can help open doors to more global customers for its product recognition technology.

Matthew Scott, Malong Technologies’ co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, explains: “We are immensely proud to represent China at the highest level of international competition for emerging companies. It’s incredibly rewarding that the judges recognized the potential for ProductAI® to help transform traditional industries around the world by becoming significantly more efficient through AI integration.”

Launched in 2016, ProductAI® has successfully answered over one billion image requests from users in China. It enables retailers and manufacturers in sectors such as fashion, textiles, furniture, wine, stock photography and automotive industries to improve efficiency, product quality and create new value-added features for their customers.

Its technology offers human-like visual search through 100 million scale product catalogs in less than a second to find items taken from images in the physical world, connecting it to their digital counterparts. The technology, offered as an API or as embedded hardware, can be applied to real-time camera-based retail apps, large-scale product image analysis, microscopic-level product quality detection, and security scenarios such as automatic product detection in baggage scanners.

