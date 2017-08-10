Malvern Panalytical live with Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP
10.8.2017 10:01 | Business Wire
Today, Malvern Panalytical announces that it is has taken the next step to portfolio management excellence, with the roll-out of Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP portfolio management solution. The assignment was granted in combination with EY’s Financial Accounting Advisory Services (EY FAAS) division, that has a unique partnership with Bicore, the provider of FLIGHTMAP.
The implementation has been started at Malvern Panalytical three months ago and is now going live. Malvern Panalytical provides solutions for the chemical, physical and structural analysis of a wide variety of materials. Their customers can be found in virtually all markets including building materials, metals, mining, food, pharma, cosmetics, polymers, oils, plastics, semiconductors, nanomaterials and many more in industries and research. They are part of the Spectris group of companies.
“With this program, we take our portfolio management to the next level”, says Pieter de Groot, Vice President of Marketing, who is driving this cross-functional initiative together with R&D and Finance. The newly merged company Malvern Panalytical in England and the Netherlands is the first in the Spectris group to adopt FLIGHTMAP. The portfolio analyses and the deployment are run by EY’s Financial Accounting and Advisory Services (FAAS) unit.
EY has entered its partnership with Bicore based on the joint vision that software-enabled advisory services and portfolio management practices bring significant benefits for its clients, says EY partner Bert Steens. EY partner and FAAS Leader Andrea Vogel confirms this. “The partnership started in 2015, and has recently been further developed into a long-term contract for cooperation in strategic portfolio management across EY’s clients, with a specific focus on industry as well as real estate sectors. FLIGHTMAP’s portfolio management capabilities provide a unique platform to deliver portfolio decision support, intelligence and professional services in these core sectors for EY”.
Bicore partner Arthur Leijtens adds to this that he “values EY’s expertise and its excellent global delivery capability. By bringing the investment and accounting and control perspectives for innovation portfolio’s, they are driving the added value of FLIGHTMAP for its clients. The fact that the value of this partnership is recognized by Malvern Panalytical confirms the strategic choice for both partners.”
About FLIGHTMAP
FLIGHTMAP is the flagship portfolio management solution from Bicore. It is in the market since 2010 and adopted by major industry, research, and public organizations for strategic decision support in their portfolios. Bicore is a mature, Eindhoven Netherlands based company that specializes in portfolio management and partners with leading consulting and accounting firms to serve its growing international customer base.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005064/en/
Contact information
Bicore
Jac Goorden
jac.goorden@flightmap.com
+31-40-2676841
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
FlexTrade Launches Best Execution Platform Website10.8.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
FlexTrade (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the launch of a Best Execution Platform website to showcase the company’s new, comprehensive approach to ensuring Best Execution is planned, monitored and proven during the full trading life cycle. Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK Ltd. in London, commented: “Our FlexTRADER EMS is built for Best Execution. With MiFID II approaching, we have tied together our 3 rd party integration program, expanded into fixed income, and added enhancements to our TCA application, FlexTCA , to provide our view on Best Execution across the asset classes.” The site showcases FlexTrade’s existing framework for trading, which provides clients with a customised workflow to hel
The LEGO Group Appoints Niels B. Christiansen as CEO10.8.2017 09:58 | Tiedote
The LEGO Group today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Niels B. Christiansen, 51, as CEO of the LEGO Group effective October 1, 2017. Christiansen was most recently CEO of global industrial technology company, Danfoss, a position he held for nine years until end of June 2017. Christiansen replaces Bali Padda, 61, a long-standing LEGO Group executive, who will assume a special advisory role with LEGO Brand Group. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809006297/en/ The LEGO Group appoints Niels B. Christiansen as CEO (Photo: Business Wire) Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, Executive Chairman of LEGO Brand Group said, ‘Niels is a great leader who delivered outstanding results while CEO of Danfoss. There, he transformed a traditional industrial company into a technology leader. His
Alibaba’s Enhanced IP Protection Platform Now Eliminates Fake Listings in Less Than 24 Hours10.8.2017 08:15 | Tiedote
At its Brand Rights Holders Day in Beijing, Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) today unveiled enhancements to its Intellectual Property Protection (IPP) Platform. In the first month since the “express” technology enhancements were made, almost all cases submitted by rights holders were handled and closed within 24 hours, among which more than 80% of the listings were also taken down. Alibaba’s IP Protection Platform is used by brands and IP owners to flag and request the take down of counterfeit or IP-infringing product listings. Key highlights of Alibaba’s IP Protection Platform technology upgrades include: A single entry point across all Alibaba e-commerce platforms and streamlined process to assess the validity of complaints; A more-automated complaints-processing, analysis, and product-authentication system powered by new algorithms and data
AGER to Acquire Aegon Ireland10.8.2017 08:09 | Tiedote
AGER Bermuda Holding Ltd. (“AGER”), the holding company of Athene Holding Ltd.’s (“Athene”) European group companies, announced today that it will acquire Aegon Ireland plc (“Aegon Ireland”), a Dublin-based insurer. Consideration for the transaction will be approximately 81% of the own funds of Aegon Ireland as of closing. Solvency II own funds of Aegon Ireland were approximately £200 million ($260 million) as of 30 June 2017. Aegon Ireland provides wealth management and retirement planning products to over 25,000 customers in the United Kingdom and Germany. It had assets of approximately £4.7 billion ($6.1 billion) as of 30 June 2017. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals. “The successful capital raise by AGER in April 2017 has laid the foundation for our growth in Europe,” said Deepak Rajan, Executive Vice
Markham & Read Announces $600,000 Federal Jury Award to Orange County Businessman Bruce Cahill Following Verdict of Fraud and Libel against Paul P. Edalat10.8.2017 00:23 | Tiedote
Boston-based law firm Markham & Read today announced that in the case of Bruce Cahill et. al. versus Paul Pejman Edalat et. al. (U.S. Federal Court Docket: 8:16-cv-00686), a federal jury has determined that Edalat deliberately acted with oppression, fraud or malice toward Cahill, the former CEO by of Pharma Pak, Inc. who claimed Edalat had launched a smear campaign against him on social media over a year-long period. The jury issued an award of $600,000 in damages suffered by Cahill and ruled that Edalat is liable for punitive damages. A hearing will take place in U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Santa Ana division) on August 22nd to determine the extent of punitive damages. The jury also found that Edalat was liable for damages to Pharma Pak investors Greg Cullen, Ron Franco and Shane Scott. “We are pleased that the jury sent a clear messa
Rimini Street Increases Investment in Latin America with Opening of New, Expanded LATAM Headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil9.8.2017 23:00 | Tiedote
Rimini Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading independent support provider for Oracle and SAP products, today announced the opening of its new Latin America headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil. This marks the Company’s next phase of growth in the region, which includes an increased focus on expanding enterprise support services and product offerings in Latin America due to strong demand for Rimini Street’s premium-level support. The Company’s new Latin America headquarters is located in the JK Iguatemi building on Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek in São Paulo. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170809005271/en/ Rimini Street Increases Investment in Latin America with Opening of New, Expanded LATAM Headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil (Photo: Business Wi
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme