Malvern Panalytical live with Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP

10.8.2017

Today, Malvern Panalytical announces that it is has taken the next step to portfolio management excellence, with the roll-out of Bicore’s FLIGHTMAP portfolio management solution. The assignment was granted in combination with EY’s Financial Accounting Advisory Services (EY FAAS) division, that has a unique partnership with Bicore, the provider of FLIGHTMAP.

The implementation has been started at Malvern Panalytical three months ago and is now going live. Malvern Panalytical provides solutions for the chemical, physical and structural analysis of a wide variety of materials. Their customers can be found in virtually all markets including building materials, metals, mining, food, pharma, cosmetics, polymers, oils, plastics, semiconductors, nanomaterials and many more in industries and research. They are part of the Spectris group of companies.

“With this program, we take our portfolio management to the next level”, says Pieter de Groot, Vice President of Marketing, who is driving this cross-functional initiative together with R&D and Finance. The newly merged company Malvern Panalytical in England and the Netherlands is the first in the Spectris group to adopt FLIGHTMAP. The portfolio analyses and the deployment are run by EY’s Financial Accounting and Advisory Services (FAAS) unit.

EY has entered its partnership with Bicore based on the joint vision that software-enabled advisory services and portfolio management practices bring significant benefits for its clients, says EY partner Bert Steens. EY partner and FAAS Leader Andrea Vogel confirms this. “The partnership started in 2015, and has recently been further developed into a long-term contract for cooperation in strategic portfolio management across EY’s clients, with a specific focus on industry as well as real estate sectors. FLIGHTMAP’s portfolio management capabilities provide a unique platform to deliver portfolio decision support, intelligence and professional services in these core sectors for EY”.

Bicore partner Arthur Leijtens adds to this that he “values EY’s expertise and its excellent global delivery capability. By bringing the investment and accounting and control perspectives for innovation portfolio’s, they are driving the added value of FLIGHTMAP for its clients. The fact that the value of this partnership is recognized by Malvern Panalytical confirms the strategic choice for both partners.”

About FLIGHTMAP

FLIGHTMAP is the flagship portfolio management solution from Bicore. It is in the market since 2010 and adopted by major industry, research, and public organizations for strategic decision support in their portfolios. Bicore is a mature, Eindhoven Netherlands based company that specializes in portfolio management and partners with leading consulting and accounting firms to serve its growing international customer base.

