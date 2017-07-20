Masimo Announces CE Marking of Noninvasive RPVi™, a rainbow® Multi-Wavelength Index of Pleth Variability
20.7.2017 09:00 | Business Wire
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the CE marking of RPVi™, a noninvasive and continuous measurement of the dynamic changes in perfusion index (Pi) that occur during one or more respiratory cycles. RPVi is designed to show changes that reflect physiologic factors such as vascular tone, circulating blood volume, and intrathoracic pressure excursions.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719006462/en/
Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter® with RPVi™ (Photo: Business Wire)
RPVi, powered by Masimo rainbow® technology, is a multi-wavelength version of the currently available Pleth Variability Index (PVi®). RPVi is designed to provide enhanced specificity to changes in fluid volume compared to PVi.1
Several peer-reviewed clinical studies have evaluated the utility of the currently available measurement PVi as an indicator of fluid responsiveness in mechanically ventilated patients. For example:
- In a study of 82 patients undergoing major abdominal surgery, researchers found that PVi-based goal-directed fluid management reduced the volume of intraoperative fluid infused and reduced intraoperative and postoperative lactate levels.2
- In a study of 109 patients undergoing colorectal surgery, researchers found that the implementation of an enhanced recovery protocol which included PVi led to improved patient satisfaction and substantial reduction in lengths of stay, complication rates, and costs for patients undergoing both open and laparoscopic colorectal surgery.3
Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “Masimo rainbow® technology, first announced in 2005, continues to drive innovative new measurements and improvements to existing ones. We are proud to introduce RPVi, and hope that it will be useful to clinicians around the world in helping to improve patient care.”
RPVi is not available for sale in the United States.
@MasimoInnovates | #Masimo
References
- Masimo data on file.
- Forget P et al. Goal-Directed Fluid Management Based on the Pulse Oximeter-Derived Pleth Variability Index Reduces Lactate Levels and Improves Fluid Management. Anesth Analg. 2010; 111(4):910-4.
- Thiele RH et al. Standardization of Care: Impact of an Enhanced Recovery Protocol on Length of Stay, Complications, and Direct Costs After Colorectal Surgery. Journal of the American College of Surgeons. 2015. Doi: 10.1016/j.jamcollsurg.2014.12.042.
About Masimo
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index™ (ORi™), in addition to SpO2, pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO2 ® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.
ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.
*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.
References
- Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92.
- de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;338.
- Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287.
- Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring – The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012.
- McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302.
- Estimate: Masimo data on file.
- http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo RPVi™ and PVi®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo RPVi and PVi, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719006462/en/
Contact information
Masimo
Evan Lamb, 949-396-3376
elamb@masimo.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
SES: Rural Alaska Benefits from Enhanced WiFi and Broadband Services via Satellite20.7.2017 09:40 | Tiedote
Alaskan internet service provider (ISP) OptimERA is leveraging SES Networks’ new managed infrastructure service and a full 72MHz transponder to significantly improve broadband connectivity speed 10-fold throughout the remote port city of Unalaska, and neighboring towns and islands across Southwest Alaska. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719006471/en/ SES: Rural Alaska Benefits from Enhanced WiFi and Broadband Services via Satellite (Photo: Business Wire) In an agreement announced by SES, OptimERA has secured capacity aboard SES’s NSS-9 satellite to roll out enhanced city-wide WiFi network and broadband services to meet growing business and consumer demands for faster, more reliable and affordable connectivity in the largely underserved region. SES will also pro
ABB: Building Growth Momentum20.7.2017 07:45 | Tiedote
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Total and base orders grew 3%1; higher orders in all regions Revenues up 1% Operational EBITA margin2 12.4%, dampened this quarter by commodity prices and some overcapacity Net income $525 million Cash flow from operating activities $467 million reflects timing of short-term incentive payments Net working capital as a percentage of revenues 14.1%, reduced 90 bps on an annual basis Active portfolio management: B&R acquisition closed July 6, KEYMILE’s communication business to be acquired Q3 “In Q2, ABB continued to build its growth momentum as our targeted initiatives are delivering. Order growth was broad-based and across all regions,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “Our industry-leading digital
Speakers from ITV, Sky, News Corp, Google and HBO Announced for IBC Cyber Security Forum19.7.2017 19:25 | Tiedote
IBC announces today the line-up of speakers for its exclusive event on Cyber Security, part of the new of the C-Tech Forum launched this year. The invitation-only event that will be held on Friday 15th September will allow businesses to gain the latest insights into the threat posed from cyber attacks, including the most common risks and how to mitigate them. Delegates will also learn how adopting a good cyber security policy can offer competitive advantages in the marketplace. Key speakers include: Elaine Bucknor, Group Director, Strategy, Security & Governance – Sky Jeff Kember, Technical Director Media - Google Latha Maripuri, Global CISO & Deputy CTO – News Corp Paul Lynch, Director, Technology Management Office – ITV Andreas Schneider, CISO – SRG/SSR Steve Frida
HISTALIM Will Develop Its Own Precision Medicine Tool Named HISTOPROFILE Through a Collaborative R&D Program of 29 Million Euros, Endorsed by BPIfrance19.7.2017 18:49 | Tiedote
Describe with high fidelity the tumor immune profile will be soon a major stake for an appropriate care of the patients affected by cancer. This is the promise offered by the precision medicine tool HISTOPROFILE developed by HISTALIM. To accelerate its development, HISTALIM will rely on a collaborative research & development project of 29 Million Euros, in partnership with OSE Immunotherapeutics and CESTI. This project will be funded by the Programme d’investissement d’avenir coordinated by BPIfrance. Recent progress in immuno oncology, emergence of clinical trials combining multiple therapies, as well as multiplication of companion diagnostic tests based on immunohistochemistry converge toward the same direction: the need for the next generation histopathology to define the tumor immune profile with one single slide. Thanks to multiplex immunohistochemistry, mult
The World Games 2017 Delivered across Europe with SES Video19.7.2017 18:40 | Tiedote
The 10th edition of the World Games 2017 will be distributed in Europe jointly by SES and ATM System, the official host broadcaster for the multi-sport event. The international event, taking place in Wroclaw, Poland, from 20 to 30 July 2017, will be transmitted via two SES satellites: SES-4 located at 22 degrees West and ASTRA 3B at 23.5 degrees East. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005583/en/ SES-4 Launch (Photo: Business Wire) Under the agreement announced by SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG), ATM System will be responsible for TV production and will use SES’s satellite capacity for distribution from the Wroclaw sports arenas to broadcasters across Europe. The broadcast will include the opening ceremony on 20 July at 19.00 CET, and will feature
Philip Morris International General Counsel Gives Expert Testimony at U.S. Commission Hearing on Global Threats Posed by Illicit Tobacco19.7.2017 17:02 | Tiedote
Marc Firestone, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Philip Morris International (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM), today appeared as an invited witness before the Commission on Security and Cooperation to offer expert testimony in support of the Commission’s objective of addressing the security and economic threats posed by the illicit trade in tobacco. The hearing was held on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The Commission is a bipartisan body of the United States Congress with representation from the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. “PMI has a clear business imperative to combat the problem of the illegal tobacco trade and ensure our products are legally sold in the market for which they are intended,” Mr. Firestone stated. He highlighted that the global illicit tobacco trade annually deprives governments of 40-50 billion USD in lost tax revenue, a figure gre
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme