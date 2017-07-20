Masimo Announces CE Marking of Noninvasive RPVi™, a rainbow® Multi-Wavelength Index of Pleth Variability

20.7.2017 09:00 | Business Wire

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the CE marking of RPVi™, a noninvasive and continuous measurement of the dynamic changes in perfusion index (Pi) that occur during one or more respiratory cycles. RPVi is designed to show changes that reflect physiologic factors such as vascular tone, circulating blood volume, and intrathoracic pressure excursions.

RPVi, powered by Masimo rainbow® technology, is a multi-wavelength version of the currently available Pleth Variability Index (PVi®). RPVi is designed to provide enhanced specificity to changes in fluid volume compared to PVi.1

Several peer-reviewed clinical studies have evaluated the utility of the currently available measurement PVi as an indicator of fluid responsiveness in mechanically ventilated patients. For example:

In a study of 82 patients undergoing major abdominal surgery, researchers found that PVi-based goal-directed fluid management reduced the volume of intraoperative fluid infused and reduced intraoperative and postoperative lactate levels. 2

In a study of 109 patients undergoing colorectal surgery, researchers found that the implementation of an enhanced recovery protocol which included PVi led to improved patient satisfaction and substantial reduction in lengths of stay, complication rates, and costs for patients undergoing both open and laparoscopic colorectal surgery.3

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “Masimo rainbow® technology, first announced in 2005, continues to drive innovative new measurements and improvements to existing ones. We are proud to introduce RPVi, and hope that it will be useful to clinicians around the world in helping to improve patient care.”

RPVi is not available for sale in the United States.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index™ (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 ® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo RPVi™ and PVi®. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo RPVi and PVi, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

