Mastercard Lighthouse - Investure voitti sosiaalisen vaikuttamisen Lighthouse MASSIV-ohjelman, Othalo voitti Impact potential -palkinnon

Women-Led and Sustainable Startups Stand Out Among the Strong Lineup for This Autumn’s Edition of Mastercard Lighthouse FINITIV 6.9.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

Today, Mastercard is revealing the 15 tech startups that will be joining the fall edition of Mastercard Lighthouse FINITIV program. Since its launch in 2018, Lighthouse has facilitated thousands of partnership interactions between Mastercard partner banks and innovative startups from around the Nordics and Baltics. This fall, the program will be kicked off in Stockholm, Helsinki and Tallinn while utilizing the benefits of a hybrid setup between physical and digital interactions. Mastercard launched Lighthouse FINITIV program to build lasting partnerships with the goal of strengthening the financial ecosystem in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The FINITIV program brings startups, banks, investors and advisors together to scale innovative ideas. In 2020, Lighthouse expanded to a second program, MASSIV, which focuses on scaling impact technology startups globally. In recent years, the line between financial and sustainable solutions has become increasingly blurred, while there is a stronge