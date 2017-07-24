Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Excellence Focused on 5G Network and Services

24.7.2017 13:00 | Business Wire

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, today announced a new R&D and 5G Innovation centre of excellence in Ra'anana, Israel focused on 5G Network and Services solutions.

Mavenir 5G Center of Excellence, Israel (Photo: Business Wire)

The next generation of the network infrastructure will be based on a common flexible infrastructure that supports applications with stringent quality of experience (QoE) (e.g. Virtual Reality), seamless mobility across Heterogeneous networks (HetNet), ultra-low latency (e.g., Tactile Internet), high reliability (e.g., Autonomous vehicles) and provides new insights from billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. 5G will provide the wireless services that are critical to the next evolution of the data economy.

“5G is fundamentally a new framework of innovation and Mavenir continues to look to the future to bring innovative and disruptive solutions to the market,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO at Mavenir. “Israel has been known as ‘Silicon Valley 2’ and for good reason. Israel invests about 4.3% of its GDP into research and development, the highest R&D investment rate in the world.”

Kohli added, “We look forward to tapping into the talent in Israel to establish a world class innovation and R&D hub for this exciting and revolutionary next generation of networks.”

Mavenir is committed to cloud-centric NFV infrastructure (NFVi) across its end-to-end 5G portfolio (NGCN, Cloud RAN, end to end Security and Orchestration), using open development techniques and programming tools to deliver the networks of the future. The Ra'anana centre, as with the recently announced Brno centre of excellence, will also be working on Mavenir’s Voice/Video and Advanced Messaging Solutions.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, by offering a comprehensive product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users.

Through its industry first VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi ID, Visual Voicemail and Cloud RAN solutions, and serving 350+ CSPs across 3.5 billion subscribers, Mavenir’s platform enables Service Providers to successfully deliver next generation vision today and realize new revenue streams and operational efficiencies. www.mavenir.com.

