Mavenir Announces R & D Center of Excellence Focused on 5G Network and Services
24.7.2017 13:00 | Business Wire
Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, today announced a new R&D and 5G Innovation centre of excellence in Ra'anana, Israel focused on 5G Network and Services solutions.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724005361/en/
Mavenir 5G Center of Excellence, Israel (Photo: Business Wire)
The next generation of the network infrastructure will be based on a common flexible infrastructure that supports applications with stringent quality of experience (QoE) (e.g. Virtual Reality), seamless mobility across Heterogeneous networks (HetNet), ultra-low latency (e.g., Tactile Internet), high reliability (e.g., Autonomous vehicles) and provides new insights from billions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. 5G will provide the wireless services that are critical to the next evolution of the data economy.
“5G is fundamentally a new framework of innovation and Mavenir continues to look to the future to bring innovative and disruptive solutions to the market,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO at Mavenir. “Israel has been known as ‘Silicon Valley 2’ and for good reason. Israel invests about 4.3% of its GDP into research and development, the highest R&D investment rate in the world.”
Kohli added, “We look forward to tapping into the talent in Israel to establish a world class innovation and R&D hub for this exciting and revolutionary next generation of networks.”
Mavenir is committed to cloud-centric NFV infrastructure (NFVi) across its end-to-end 5G portfolio (NGCN, Cloud RAN, end to end Security and Orchestration), using open development techniques and programming tools to deliver the networks of the future. The Ra'anana centre, as with the recently announced Brno centre of excellence, will also be working on Mavenir’s Voice/Video and Advanced Messaging Solutions.
About Mavenir:
Mavenir is the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, by offering a comprehensive product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users.
Through its industry first VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi ID, Visual Voicemail and Cloud RAN solutions, and serving 350+ CSPs across 3.5 billion subscribers, Mavenir’s platform enables Service Providers to successfully deliver next generation vision today and realize new revenue streams and operational efficiencies. www.mavenir.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724005361/en/
Contact information
Media:
Maryvonne Tubb, +1 972-333-7282
pr@mavenir.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Samsung Bioepis Announces RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) Now Available in the United States24.7.2017 15:04 | Tiedote
Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of RENFLEXIS ™ (infliximab-abda), a biosimilar referencing Remicade® (infliximab), in the United States (US). RENFLEXIS ™ was developed by Samsung Bioepis, and is being commercialized in the US by Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada. RENFLEXIS™ was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724005616/en/ Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. (Photo: Business Wire) “Since we were established five years ago, we have strived to bring high-quality treatment options at a lower cost to US patients. RENFLEXIS is our first step in meeting this important commitment,” said Christopher Hans
Gilead Announces Phase 3 Results for Investigational Fixed-Dose Combination of Bictegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide for Treatment of HIV24.7.2017 12:06 | Tiedote
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced detailed 48-week results from two Phase 3 studies (Studies 1489 and 1490) evaluating the efficacy and safety of a fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50 mg) (BIC), a novel investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI), and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25mg) (FTC/TAF), a dual-NRTI backbone, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-naïve adults. In the ongoing studies, BIC/FTC/TAF was found to be statistically non-inferior to regimens containing dolutegravir (50mg) (DTG) in combination with a dual-NRTI backbone. The data were presented in two late-breaker sessions [MOAB01 and TUPDB02] at the 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2017) in Paris. “Physicians continue to look for treatment regimens with simple, convenient dosing that can sustain virologic suppression with a safety profile that is app
Sigma Systems Appoints Glenn Gibson as Vice President, Marketing24.7.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, today announced the appointment of Glenn Gibson as Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Gibson brings over 20 years of marketing experience within the communications, technology and software industries. He most recently served as the Head of Marketing at Juniper Networks Canada, where he led the marketing efforts targeting service providers and the broader enterprise space, as well as partner channel marketing for Canada. Previous to Juniper Networks, Mr. Gibson led the product management team at Sprint for voice and advanced network solutions, followed by 16 years at Amdocs in various capacities including product marketing, brand management and leading the North American regional marketing team for 10 years. Mr. Gibson is a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University’s Business Administration program. In his rol
The 22nd Longevity Prize of the Fondation IPSEN is Awarded to Andrzej Bartke24.7.2017 11:31 | Tiedote
The Fondation IPSEN Longevity Prize was created in 1996 to recognize the global importance of the continuing increase in human life expectancy. The 2017 prize will be given, today, during the 21st International Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (IAGG) World Congress of Gerontology and Geriatrics, in San Francisco (2-3.30 pm). The international jury chaired by Professor Thomas Kirkwood (Newcastle University, UK and Copenhagen University, Denmark), has unanimously decided to award the prize to Andrzej Bartke for his pioneering analysis of the molecular and hormonal mechanisms that can extend mammalian longevity in mice. The Fondation IPSEN Longevity Prize was created in 1996 to recognise the global importance of the continuing increase in human life expectancy. This remarkable increase has implications for a very wide range of scientific disciplines as well as for the organisat
Data Published in The Lancet Shows High Efficacy at 96 Weeks for First Investigational Two-Drug, Long-Acting Injectable HIV Regimen24.7.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
Janssen Sciences Ireland UC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) today announced that a regimen of two investigational long-acting, injectable formulations of HIV medicines —Janssen’s rilpivirine and ViiV Healthcare’s cabotegravir — given together every 4 or 8 weeks was as effective as 3-drug oral antiretroviral therapy (ART) at maintaining HIV-1 viral suppression through 96 weeks (HIV-1 RNA <50 copies per mL). Results published in The Lancet show that if approved, this first two-drug, long-acting regimen could offer a highly effective suppressive maintenance therapy for people living with HIV. Viral suppression was achieved in 94 percent of those (n=108) receiving injections every eight weeks, warranting further investigation. Virologic response was also achieved by 87 percent (n=100) of those receiving injections every four weeks versus 8
Johnson & Johnson Announces Encouraging First-in-Human Clinical Data for Investigational HIV Preventive Vaccine24.7.2017 11:00 | Tiedote
Johnson & Johnson today announced encouraging first-in-human clinical data for an investigational HIV-1 vaccine regimen in development at its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies. In an oral presentation of the early stage Phase 1/2a APPROACH study at the 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2017), the “mosaic”-based vaccine regimen from Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) appeared to be well-tolerated and elicited HIV-1 antibody responses in 100% of healthy volunteers (n=393). “Finding a preventive vaccine has proven to be one of the biggest scientific challenges in the 35-year quest to end the HIV pandemic. A successful preventive vaccine for HIV will need to provide broad protection against a wide range of viral strains,” said Professor Dan Barouch, Harvard Medical School, Director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and a
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme