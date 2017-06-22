Mavenir's Solutions Support T-Mobile's DIGITS Technology

22.6.2017 13:00 | Business Wire

Mavenir, the leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, announced today it is a key provider in delivering support for T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.

Mavenir's solutions provide support for T-Mobile's IMS, voice and rich messaging applications, Unified Communications Store, and downloadable Android and iOS DIGITS clients. Building on over a decade-long relationship with T-Mobile, Mavenir continues to bring innovative technologies and disruptive solutions to support T-Mobile. T-Mobile continues to be an early leader in North America with launches of all-IP communication services such as VoLTE, ViLTE, VoWiFi, and RCS, supported by Mavenir.

“Mavenir is proud to be working with T-Mobile and especially on DIGITS,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mavenir.

About Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Mavenir is a leader in accelerating and redefining network transformation for Service Providers, by offering a comprehensive product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users.

Through its industry first VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi ID, Visual Voicemail and Cloud RAN solutions, and serving 350+ CSPs across 3.5 billion subscribers, Mavenir's platform enables Service Providers to successfully deliver next generation vision today and realize new revenue streams and operational efficiencies. www.mavenir.com.

