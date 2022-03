Maxpo 2022 -messut kohoaa toukokuussa Hyvinkäälle

Helsinki Chemicals Forum 2022 launches a hybrid event with debates on global key topics in chemicals regulations 21.2.2022 08:00:00 EET | Tiedote

After two years of postponed conferences around the world, the Helsinki Chemicals Forum (HCF) launches a global hybrid event that takes place in Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre 8 – 9 June 2022 with five discussion topics towards a safer and more sustainable future. The full programme is now published and the registration is open for live and online participants.