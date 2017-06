MB Funds invests in Debora Oy

28.6.2017 11:26 | MB Rahastot

MB Funds and the current owners, Ritola family have signed an agreement on 28 June 2017 regarding MB Funds’ purchase of the majority stake in Debora Oy. CEO Elisabeth Ritola will remain as a key management team member and a significant shareholder in the company. The transaction does not require antitrust clearance and the closing is expected to take place in July 2017.

Debora, founded in 1999, is a leading home care services provider for elderly, disabled and families with children (child welfare). During the past years, Debora has experienced rapid growth and has expanded towards having a nationwide presence. Currently, Debora operates through 15 regional offices around Finland. The company has cooperation with approximately 100 municipalities, who purchase Debora’s services through municipal tenders and service vouchers. In addition to public sector, Debora is serving a growing number of private clients. Debora employs ca. 700 persons and it makes around 2,000 home visits per day. Debora operates its business based on agile self-managing nursing team model supported by experienced network of coordinators.

”As we are reaching the €20 million annualized net sales level, it is right time to strengthen Debora’s ownership and have MB Funds, a leading Finnish private equity investor with a proven track record in social and healthcare business, to take the lead in taking the company to the next level. We will continue to seek growth and actively develop impactful and cost-effective care services for our clients also in the future”, comments Elisabeth Ritola, CEO of Debora Oy.

“We are impressed by Debora’s self-managing nursing team model and ability to meet clients’ needs. Ageing population is one of the current megatrends in Finland and we are confident that the demand for home care services will continue to increase. Debora’s innovative organization and agile operating model makes Debora well positioned to benefit from these trends in growing social and healthcare segment”, states Eero Niiva, Partner at MB Funds.