MB FUNDS SELLS TRANSVAL TO POSTI

28 September 2018. MB Funds and other Suomen Transval Group Oy’s shareholders have agreed today to sell the entire share capital of Suomen Transval Group Oy to Posti Group Oyj. Closing of the transaction requires competition authority’s approval and the goal is to complete the acquisition as soon as possible.

Transval is Finland’s largest operator in internal logistics having over 20 years of experience in improving efficiency and providing different outsourcing solutions, especially in logistics and industrial applications. Transval’s service offering includes increasing material flow efficiency in warehouses, terminals and industrial operations, flexible human resourcing as well as logistics processes consulting services. Transval operates also in Estonia and Latvia.

Transval is founded in 1994 and MB Funds acquired the majority of Transval in 2010. During MB Funds’ ownership the revenue of the company has increased from €27 million to €148 million in 2017. The growth of the company is primarily based on organic growth as well as acquisitions, especially on industrial and retail sectors. Currently, Transval has approximately 3 500 employees.

“The outsourced logistics market in Finland and neighbouring areas is estimated at approximately €5 – 7 billion. However, the outsourcing rate is still at low level generally. Transval’s and Posti’s internal logistics operations complement each other and combining the operations creates significant opportunities to further utilizing the market potential”, states Matti Mertsola, Partner at MB Funds.