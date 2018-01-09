Media invite: Ähtäri Zoo’s Snowpandas to arrive in Finland on 18 January

Finland welcomes Ähtäri Zoo’s much-awaited giant panda pair Lumi and Pyry on Thursday, 18 January.

Time: 18 January 2018 at 9.00–11.00 am

Place: Helsinki International Airport, VIP President Terminal (Liikelentotie 8, Vantaa)

The flight carrying the pandas is scheduled to arrive at Helsinki International Airport at 10.00 am. Participants will be notified immediately if the flight is delayed.

Registration:

Attendees must register by 12.00 noon on Wednesday, 10 January at media@i2.fi. More detailed instructions will be provided in the reply e-mail.

Registration e-mails must include the following information:

Your name

Whether you are a reporter or a photographer

Which media you represent

Your e-mail address

Your telephone number

Name and contact details of your supervisor or client

Your interview requests

Whether you intend to take video footage of the event

Please note: Each attendee must register separately. Only photographers will be allowed to attend the arrival of the giant pandas.

Programme:

09.00 am Coffee

09.30 am Welcome speech and a presentation on the Snowpandas’ journey to Finland

09.40 am Finland’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä

09.50 am Chinese Ambassador Chen Li

10:00 am Chairman of Ähtäri Zoo’s Board of Directors Mikko Savola

10.10 am Ähtäri Zoo’s partner

10.20 am Reception of the pandas. The pandas can be photographed and filmed outdoors (only by photographers). Live feed inside the terminal.

The giant pandas will be accompanied by Ähtäri Zoo’s Curator MaunoSeppäkoski and panda expert Jukka Salo. We will try to arrange interviews with them at the event as well.

We look forward to seeing you