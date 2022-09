Mediakutsu: Kadonneen maun metsästyksen ensi-ilta Tuulensuun Palatsissa ke 28.9. klo 19

The Snow Queen ice ballet announces renewed visual look and casting 1.9.2022 15:05:00 EEST | Tiedote

Tampere Hall and Kantelinen Company’s production, The Snow Queen ice ballet, will have its world premiere at Nokia Arena in Tampere on the 30th of December 2022. This Finnish mega production targeted at the whole family had to be postponed earlier this year. Now they announce a renewed visual look and casting. The role of the Snow Queen will be performed by the many-time European and World Championship medallist Laura Lepistö. Kiira Korpi is stepping down from the role due to a scheduling conflict.