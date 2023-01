MEDIAKUTSU KE 25.1. KLO 9.00: Tutkimustuloksia sote- ja kunta-alan jaksamisesta

We are insufficiently prepared for the ageing of the population – decisions are needed urgently 17.1.2023 13:00:00 EET | Press release

Due to low birth rates and longer lifespans, the population of Finland is ageing faster than in other EU countries. The forecast immigration is nowhere enough to compensate for the impacts of low birth rates. Absorbing the economy-weakening effects of ageing requires, in addition to increased immigration, raising the employment rate of both the original population and immigrants. Demographic change requires special attention from decision-makers and it should be taken into account in the government programmes in the future.