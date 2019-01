Mediakutsu: Tervetuloa Rakennuttaminen 2019 -seminaariin Tampere-talolle 17.-18.1.2019 kuulemaan ja haastattelemaan alan huippuasiantuntijoita

RecoTech - Official Slush side event for the real estate and construction industry 3.12.2018 08:30 | Tiedote

RecoTech, the biggest and coolest proptech event in the Nordics, will take place on 4th December as part of Slush 2018. The event aims to explore why proptech (property technology) and contech (construction technology) are issues worthy of everyone’s attention (hint - they very much are!).