Mediakutsu TI 22.3.2022: Tervetuloa seuraamaan Työterveyslaitoksen HELP-webinaaria klo 9-10.30

New European Network for the Assessment of Risk from Chemicals 8.3.2022 08:30:00 EET | Press release

The EU is launching the Partnership for the Assessment of Risk from Chemicals (PARC) programme that will form a competence network of chemical risk assessment. The Finnish parties involved are the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, the University of Oulu, the Finnish Food Authority, the Finnish Environment Institute and the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency.