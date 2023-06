MEDIAKUTSU: Kaupunkiluonnon monimuotoisuusteot kiertotalouden keinoin Lappeenrannassa, ti 20.6. klo 10-13.15. Ilmoittaudu mukaan!

Aranda informing about the Baltic Sea in the tour to the Baltic countries 13.6.2023 13:20:20 EEST | Press release

The pride of Finnish marine research, the research vessel Aranda, is heading to Lithuania and Latvia in June and in September, to Estonia. During its Baltic tour, there will be stakeholder cruises and open doors to public. R/V Aranda’s Doors will be open to citizens in Klaipeda, Lithuania, on 14th June and in Liepāja, Latvia on 15th June. Aranda will visit Estonia, Tallinn on 1st – 2nd September.