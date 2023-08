MEDIAKUTSU: Pöytä on katettu –näyttely tekee näkyväksi nuorten arjen ruokaympäristöjen kipupisteitä, avajaiset Oodissa ma 7.8. klo 15

The blue-green algae situation has deteriorated in marine areas and inland waters 27.7.2023 13:05:00 EEST | Press release

The number of blue-green algae observations has increased since last week both in coastal areas and in the open sea. Blue-green algae surface blooms have been observed in many places in the open sea areas of the northern part of the Gotland Basin and in the vicinity of the western coast of Finland. Blue-green algae has also been more commonly observed in lakes.