MEDIAKUTSU: Uusi työkalu helpottamaan ruokajärjestelmään liittyvien ympäristötekojen oikeudenmukaisuuden arviointia

Strong winds have dispersed blue-green algae surface blooms in inland waters and at sea 10.8.2023 13:03:29 EEST | Press release

The blue-green algae situation in lakes is calm considering the time period. Even in sea areas, blue-green algae have only been detected in subsurface layers in the eastern Gulf of Finland. However, warm and calm weather may further enhance the development of blue-green algae blooms.