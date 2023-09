Medialle: Suomen Pankki julkaisee Suomen talouden väliennusteen pe 15.9.

Average interest rate on corporate loans granted by other financial institutions over 9% 7.9.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the second quarter of 2023, Finnish non-financial corporations drew down new corporate loans1 from other financial institutions (OFIs) to a total of EUR 990 million. The average interest rate on new corporate loans was 9.4%2. There is, however, considerable variation in average interest rates on different forms of finance. For example, the average interest rate on conventional corporate loans was 5.5%, while that on factoring3 was 15.6%. In the second quarter of 2023, among the non-financial corporations that drew down loans from OFIs, micro and small enterprises were the largest borrower group. The most common type of newly drawn corporate loan was factoring (EUR 405 million), followed by financial leasing4 (EUR 350 million) and conventional corporate loans (EUR 235 million). At the end of June 2023, the stock of loans granted by OFIs to Finnish non-financial corporations stood at EUR 5.8 billion, with an average interest rate of 4.4%5. The interest rates on corporate loans vary si