Meet the rock star of tomorrow’s business

Meet 14 rising SME rock stars and hear their pitch live on June 1st, 2022, at Maria 01, Helsinki. After pitches, feel the tingle when SUPERFINNS® partners decide who’s the rock star of tomorrow’s business, SUPERFINN of the year 2022.

BE INSPIRED, BE INTERESTED, AND BE THERE!

SUPERFINNS®-event

June 1st, 2022 at 13.00 – 16.15

Maria O1, Lapinlahdenkatu 16, 00180 Helsinki

The event is in English.

SUPERFINNS® SPARRING PROGRAM

The SUPERFINNS® sparring program is for Finnish growth companies that have a giant-size hunger for global growth. The main themes in the program are finance and global growth. The SUPERFINNS® program started in January 2022.

The program is organized by Kasvu Open and Nordea. Supporting partners are Inventure, Nordic FoodTech, Saari Partners, Superhero, and Voima Ventures.

Inka Hyvönen

Kasvu Open

+358 50 570 3500

inka.hyvonen@kasvuopen.fi