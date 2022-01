Meidän Espoo 20X0 kutsuu asukkaat puhumaan tulevaisuuden kaupungista: Kenelle, miten ja millä ehdoilla Espoota rakennetaan?

City of Espoo preparing to sell Espoo Hospital property – hospital to continue operations as before 5.1.2022 13:25:19 EET | Press release

Due to the implementation of the health and social services reform, the City of Espoo has prepared the sale of the Espoo Hospital property to LähiTapiola Yhteiskuntakiinteistöt Suomi Ky. The bill of sale has been signed conditionally and the transaction will be completed if approved by the Espoo City Board. The City Board will discuss the matter at its meeting on 10 January.