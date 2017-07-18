Mercer Sets Forth Bold New Ideas to Address the Sustainability of Global Retirement Systems
18.7.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and careers, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), today announced the launch of “Bold Ideas for Mending the Long Term Savings Gap, ” which addresses ways to improve the $70 trillion global retirement savings deficit. These ideas are part of Mercer’s ongoing commitment to exploring ways of improving financial security for individuals.
Through four main themes, Mercer explores innovative responses to what Jacques Goulet, President of Health and Wealth, Mercer refers to as, “one of the greatest crises of our time, for which there is no silver bullet.” Mr. Goulet believes that the issue of financial security is not just about retirement but instead about broader financial wellness concerns that plague individuals at varied life stages. These financial concerns undermine social and employment productivity, challenging people to think differently.
“We do not believe that this is merely a ‘retirement savings matter.’ The retirement savings gap is part of the significant financial security issue that is chipping away at productivity and putting individuals into periods of financial instability,” said Mr. Goulet. “Helping to find solutions to this problem goes to the core of our mission at Mercer, our offerings and our extensive research and data in this area.”
According to Mr. Goulet, financially secure individuals are confidently able to set and achieve financial goals for themselves and their households, to support their dependents, to enjoy a desired quality of life, and to cover emergencies, without worrying about whether their future income is enough to cover expenses or to sustain retirement.
Through “Bold Ideas,” Mercer outlines the importance of multiple stakeholders coming together to take meaningful action against the savings deficit. Stakeholders include governments, employers, and financial intermediaries, all of whom have the incentive and the ability to help mend the long-term savings gap. Each group also stands to benefit by helping to ensure that their citizens, employees, and customers are able to save efficiently and appropriately for the future.
The paper details the main challenges causing the long term savings gap, including:
- Longer lives combined with lower birth rates
- Lack of easy access to pensions and savings products
- Individuals ill-prepared for greater financial responsibility in retirement
- Lack of trust in financial markets and products
- Low growth environment
- Gender imbalance in long-term savings
Mercer has an ongoing mission to advance global financial security through strategic relationships with world renowned organizations like the World Economic Forum. Mercer is the lead collaborator on the World Economic Forum’s Retirement and Investment Systems Reform Project. In partnership with the Forum, Mr. Goulet has presented research findings to global leaders on the current state of global retirement systems and the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration. Additionally, Mercer has a wide array of offerings aimed at resolving financial wellbeing challenges including the Mercer Financial Wellness and Harmonise™ platforms, among other solutions.
“Success will require bold and immediate action. Given the current size of the retirement gap, all relevant stakeholders need to act now,” said Renee McGowan, Global Head of Individual Retirement Solutions and Financial Wellness, Mercer. “Public and private sector individuals need to work together to create a cultural revolution that engages individuals in saving for the long-term, shifting the concept of ‘saving’ from a financial services experience into a consumer one. People need to understand what ‘good’ looks like when it comes to savings products, advice, and decisions. But they also need to have the confidence to act on their knowledge to achieve the best outcomes.”
To learn more about Mercer’s “Bold Ideas” and about Mercer’s work on financial security, go to www.mercer.com/our-thinking/wealth/bold-ideas-for-mending-the-long-term-savings-gap.html
About Mercer
Mercer is a global consulting leader in talent, health, retirement and investments. Mercer helps clients around the world advance the health, wealth and careers of their most vital asset – their people. Mercer’s more than 20,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in over 140 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of $13 billion and 60,000 colleagues worldwide, Marsh & McLennan Companies is also the parent company of Marsh, a leader in insurance broking and risk management; Guy Carpenter, a leader in providing risk and reinsurance intermediary services; and Oliver Wyman, a leader in management consulting. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.
Important Notices
References to Mercer shall be construed to include Mercer LLC and/or its associated companies.
© 2017 Mercer LLC. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005263/en/
Contact information
Mercer
Alayna Francis, 212-345-1315
alayna.francis@mercer.com
@Mercer
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Bank of America Reports Second-Quarter 2017 Financial Results18.7.2017 13:45 | Tiedote
Bank of America reported its second-quarter 2017 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed in the following ways: This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005666/en/ Bank of America newsroom at http://newsroom.bankofamerica.com. Bank of America Investor Relations website at http://investor.bankofamerica.com. Business Wire’s news webpage at http://www.businesswire.com/portal/site/home/news. Investor Conference Call information Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio will discuss the company’s results in a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the investor presentation, dial 1.877.2
Telefónica Selects OT-Morpho’s Subscription Manager to Leverage Its Global IoT Offering18.7.2017 13:05 | Tiedote
OT-Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, announces its collaboration with Telefónica, a leading Telecommunications service provider, to address the booming M2M and IoT market with OT-Morpho’s Subscription Manager. This partnership between OT-Morpho and Telefónica is a global agreement, with the service available to all Telefónica operators worldwide with a single platform hosted in OT-Morpho premises. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005638/en/ (Photo: Oberthur Technologies) OT-Morpho’s reactivity to propose an interoperable, scalable and group-wide commercial solution was critical in Telefónica’s decision. Through this partnership, OT-Morpho is providing Telefónica with the M2M subscription manager platform GSMA M2M rev. 3.1. The i
nbn and ADTRAN Ink Contract to Advance Broadband Access in Australia18.7.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the signing of a supply agreement to advance high-speed broadband access to the citizens of Australia. The executed supply agreement covers software, hardware and services, which includes commitments from both companies to support the ongoing nationwide network rollout. To date, a number of key milestones have already been completed and both companies successfully completed a GPON network interoperability proof-of-concept program of work. In addition, ADTRAN IT specialists have been working in a collaborative, agile development process with nbn’s IT team to implement ADTRAN’s standards-based, multi-vendor DPU management solution, utilizing an open microservices architecture. nbn’s Chief Network Deployment Officer, Kathrine Dyer said: “The rollout of the nbn™
ADTRAN and Deutsche Telekom Look to Ultra Broadband Evolution to Advance the Gigabit Society18.7.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the start of lab testing of the latest innovations in the G.fast standard, 212MHz and coordinated dynamic time allocation (cDTA) together with Deutsche Telekom (DT). DT is evaluating these ultra-broadband technologies using Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) deployment models allowing the use of existing cable infrastructure within the home. This will allow the rapid deployment of ultra-fast and gigabit broadband services with minimal disruption. The low cost per subscriber connection pays directly into achieving European Commission’s Gigabit Society goals. ADTRAN demonstrated the new 212MHz G.fast standard, which doubles the usable spectrum. This doubling of the usable spectrum allows service providers to deliver gigabit rates over a single copper pair, enabling robust fibr
Arabia CSR Network to Host GRI and CSR Trainings From Sep to Dec18.7.2017 10:23 | Tiedote
The Arab Region’s leading think tank and sustainability centre Arabia CSR Network will hold a host of trainings in the second half of 2017. Starting with a certified training on GRI Standards in July and a few more of the same in September and December, ACSRN will offer more trainings to build capacity of individuals and organisations in CSR and sustainability. A two-day training on Integrated Reporting will be held in October, an accredited 3 day CSR Advanced course in November and a one day workshop titled Materiality Matrix in October. August ACSRN will organise a one day GRI Standards Transition Module for interested participants. Arabia CSR Network offers these courses based on accredited content, combining it with their vast expertise in CSR, sustainability and reporting. They also deliver customised training sessions for in-house groups of delegates for both government and priva
Barclays and Angel CoFund Back Form3 in $5M Series A Funding18.7.2017 10:00 | Tiedote
Form3, the cloud-based, end-to-end, secure platform for global payments processing, today announced it has secured strategic investment from Barclays, the Angel CoFund and several individual investors who have joined the existing shareholders in raising $5m. This latest funding will be used to continue building on Form3’s momentum in the UK and expand services across Europe and North America. Form3 will use this round of funding to continue expanding its API based Payments-as-a-Service platform to offer clients real-time and interbank payment types. In addition to the current offering for UK Faster Payments, Bacs, CHAPS, SEPA and SWIFT, Form3 will launch SEPA real-time services from November 2017 and US real-time from early 2018. Form3 plans to significantly expand its team to support its growth within the challenger bank and fintech community, as well as payment institutions, banks an
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme