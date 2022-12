Merkittävä rahoitus MUOVAlle kestävien teollisuusjärjestelmien muotoiluun 

Significant funding for MUOVA to design sustainable industrial systems 27.12.2022 13:40:50 EET | Press release

The Ministry of Education and Culture has granted universities of applied sciences five million euros as discretionary state funding for research, development and innovation. Vaasa University of Applied Sciences' Design Center MUOVA was awarded 424,000 euros in funding for the DesignPSS – Designing sustainable product-service systems profiling project.