Messukeskus julkaisi ensimmäisenä tapahtumajärjestäjänä kattavan vastuullisuusraportin - teko hakee vertaistaan jopa globaalisti

Finland’s first Habitare was held exactly 50 years ago – trends in design, interior decoration and living have since been presented at Messukeskus in September every year 17.4.2020 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

Today marks 50 years since Finland’s largest furniture, design and interior decoration event, Habitare, was launched, with the first Habitare held on 17 April 1970 in the Exhibition Hall in the Töölö neighbourhood in Helsinki. In the first years, Habitare presented products and manufacturers covering a variety of areas in everyday life and leisure, and the event has since brought together the best in Finnish and international interior decoration, design and living each year. The 50-year-old Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 9 to 13 September 2020.