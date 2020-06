Metsästä innoitusta ammentava Spring voitti Katajanokan Laiturin arkkitehtuurikilpailun

Drawing inspiration from the forest, Spring wins architectural competition for Katajanokan Laituri 24.6.2020 14:02:01 EEST | Press release

Proposal Spring by Anttinen Oiva Arkkitehdit Oy has won the architectural competition for timber office premises planned in Katajanokka. The carbon neutral building, named Katajanokan Laituri and owned by Varma, will house Stora Enso’s head office, a hotel and other business facilities. In its selection of the winner, the jury emphasised, among other things, the versatile uses offered to citizens in the building.