MFA: A hundred years of foreign policy – Foreign Ministry at Alandica Debatt

100-year-old Ministry for Foreign Affairs will participate in the Alandica Debatt summer event, held on 13 and 14 June in Mariehamn, Åland.

Alandica Debatt is a Swedish-speaking forum for Nordic public debate on questions relating to society.



The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will be on stage from 11.00 to 12.00 on Thursday 14 June. The discussion will be held in the Ramsö hall of the Alandica Culture & Congress Centre on Strandgatan 33 in Mariehamn.



Finland’s Minister for Nordic Cooperation Anne Berner will open the discussion and it will be attended by Senior Adviser Juha Markkanen (promotion of export and internationalisation), Director General of Consular Services Pasi Tuominen and Ambassador for 100-year-old Ministry for Foreign Affairs Petri Salo.



The event will be open to the public.



Inquiries: Ambassador Petri Salo, tel. +358 295 351 018.



The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi