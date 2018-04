MFA: A hundred years of foreign policy – Foreign Ministry's public event in Jyväskylä

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs marks its 100th anniversary by presenting its activities in various public events in different parts of the country. A public event will be organised on 27 April in cooperation with the Regional Council of Central Finland, the Jyväskylä UN association, and Jyväskylä JEF-Finland (Young European Federalists Europe).

The topics of the public event will be Finland's forthcoming EU Presidency, the UN and global issues, as well as consular services provided by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Under-Secretary of State Pirkko Hämäläinen, Counsellor Erik af Hällström and Counsellor Leena Liukkonen will speak at the event.



The event will be held in the University of Jyväskylä (hall L302) on Keskussairaalantie 4, starting at 15.00. Coffee will be served starting at 14.30.



Inquiries: Tiina Tähtinen, Desk Officer responsible for the Foreign Ministry's centenary celebrations, tel. +358 295 351 765.



