MFA: A hundred years of foreign policy – Foreign Ministry's public event in Oulu

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs marks its centenary year by presenting its activities in events organised in different parts of Finland. On Tuesday 5 May, a public event will be held in Oulu City Library.

The event will focus on the Foreign Ministry’s activities in general, Team Finland activities, and consular services. Ambassador for 100-year-old Ministry for Foreign Affairs Petri Salo and Director of the Unit for Consular Assistance Juha Savolainen will be present and speak at the event.

The event in Oulu City Library, Kaarlenväylä 3, will start at 16.30.

Inquiries: Ambassador Petri Salo, tel. +358 295 351 018, and Tiina Tähtinen, Desk Officer responsible for the Foreign Ministry's centenary celebrations, tel. +358 295 351 765.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.