MFA: A hundred years of foreign policy – Foreign Ministry's public events in Kouvola and Kotka

As a part of its 100th anniversary, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will present its activities in various public events to be organised in different parts of the country. The first public events will be held in Kouvola on 31 January and in Kotka on 1 February.

The topics of these events will be Russia, Estonia, the Baltic Sea, and the Foreign Ministry's consular services. Ambassadors Erja Tikka and Petri Salo, Counsellor Johanna Lukkarila, First Secretary Maria Forslund and Counsellor Tito Gronow will be present and speak at the events.



In Kouvola, the event will start on 31 January at 17.00 in Kino Kouvola, Keskikatu 10; in Kotka, the event will start on 1 February at 17.00 in restaurant Vausti, meeting room, Keskuskatu 33.



Inquiries: Ambassador Petri Salo, tel. +358 295 351 018, and Tiina Tähtinen, Desk Officer responsible for the Foreign Ministry's centenary celebrations, tel. +358 295 351 765.



The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.

