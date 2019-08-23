MFA: A public discussion event at the Think Corner, University of Helsinki, ahead of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Foreign Affairs
On 26 August 2019, at 17.00–18.30, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a free discussion event open to the public. It will give insight into the themes of the informal meetings of the EU’s defence and foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich), to take place in Finland next week.
The venue will be the Think Corner of the University of Helsinki in Yliopistonkatu 4. The speakers are Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, Director General Janne Kuusela from the Ministry of Defence, and Programme Director Juha Jokela from the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.
What direction should Finland and the EU take in foreign and security policy? What are the issues that give rise to discussion among the defence and foreign affairs ministers, who are about to meet in Helsinki? The speakers will address some of the topics that feature on the agendas of the upcoming two informal meetings of ministers, including hybrid threats, Arctic issues and cooperation with Western Balkan countries.
The public debate will be streamed on the Think Corner's page. https://www.helsinki.fi/fi/unitube/video/21196
This event is part of a series of discussion forums hosted by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs on the themes of each informal meeting of ministers, or Council meeting, to take place in Helsinki during Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Our next event, on 20 September, will focus on the agricultural policy of the EU ahead of the meeting of the EU’s ministers of agriculture, known as the Agrifish Council.
Inquiries: Ville Cantell, Director of the Unit for Communications on Europe and Neighbouring Areas, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 351 847.
Twitter: #EU2019FI #netkot
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Inför EU:s informella möte mellan utrikesministrarna hålls ett öppet diskussionsmöte i Tankehörnan23.8.2019 11:22:43 EEST | Tiedote
Måndagen den 26 augusti kl. 17–18.30 ordnar utrikesministeriet ett diskussionsmöte öppet för alla i Tankehörnan. Där presenteras temana vid de informella möten mellan försvarsministrarna och mellan utrikesministrarna (Gymnichmötet) som ordnas i Finland i nästa vecka.
UM: Kaikille avoin keskustelutilaisuus Tiedekulmassa EU:n epävirallisen ulkoministerikokouksen alla23.8.2019 11:22:27 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriö järjestää maanantaina 26. elokuuta klo 17−18.30 Tiedekulmassa kaikille avoimen keskustelutilaisuuden, jossa avataan ensi viikolla Suomessa järjestettävien epävirallisten puolustusministerien ja ulkoministerien (Gymnich) kokousten teemoja.
UM: EU:s utrikesministrar samlas i Helsingfors för att diskutera Mellanöstern med omnejd, hybridhot och det arktiska området23.8.2019 10:55:00 EEST | Tiedote
EU-ländernas utrikesministrar håller ett informellt möte (Gymnichmöte) i Helsingfors den 29–30 augusti. De kommer att diskutera bland annat Mellanöstern med omnejd, det arktiska området och hybridhot. Dessutom kommer de att med utrikesministrarna från partnerländerna på västra Balkan diskutera regionalt samarbete.
UM: Ulkoministerit keskustelevat Helsingissä Lähi-idästä, hybridiuhista ja arktisesta alueesta23.8.2019 10:55:00 EEST | Tiedote
EU-maiden ulkoministerit pitävät Helsingissä 29. ja 30. elokuuta epävirallisen kokouksen (Gymnich). Ulkoministerit keskustelevat muun muassa Lähi-idästä ja arktisesta alueesta sekä hybridiuhista. Lisäksi Länsi-Balkanin kumppaneiden ulkoministereiden kanssa keskustellaan alueellisesta yhteistyöstä.
MFA: EU foreign ministers to meet in Helsinki to discuss wider Middle East, hybrid threats and Arctic region23.8.2019 10:55:00 EEST | Tiedote
The foreign ministers of the EU member states will hold an informal meeting (Gymnich) in Helsinki on 29 and 30 August. The topics to be discussed include the wider Middle East, the Arctic region and hybrid threats. In addition, regional cooperation will be discussed with the foreign ministers of the Western Balkan partners.
MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto to visit New York22.8.2019 10:46:28 EEST | Tiedote
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit New York on 23 August 2019.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme