Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

MFA: A public discussion event at the Think Corner, University of Helsinki, ahead of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Foreign Affairs

23.8.2019 11:22:59 EEST | Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

Jaa

On 26 August 2019, at 17.00–18.30, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will organise a free discussion event open to the public. It will give insight into the themes of the informal meetings of the EU’s defence and foreign affairs ministers (Gymnich), to take place in Finland next week.

The venue will be the Think Corner of the University of Helsinki in Yliopistonkatu 4. The speakers are Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, Director General Janne Kuusela from the Ministry of Defence, and Programme Director Juha Jokela from the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

What direction should Finland and the EU take in foreign and security policy? What are the issues that give rise to discussion among the defence and foreign affairs ministers, who are about to meet in Helsinki? The speakers will address some of the topics that feature on the agendas of the upcoming two informal meetings of ministers, including hybrid threats, Arctic issues and cooperation with Western Balkan countries.

The public debate will be streamed on the Think Corner's page. https://www.helsinki.fi/fi/unitube/video/21196

This event is part of a series of discussion forums hosted by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs on the themes of each informal meeting of ministers, or Council meeting, to take place in Helsinki during Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Our next event, on 20 September, will focus on the agricultural policy of the EU ahead of the meeting of the EU’s ministers of agriculture, known as the Agrifish Council. 

Inquiries: Ville Cantell, Director of the Unit for Communications on Europe and Neighbouring Areas, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 351 847.

Twitter: #EU2019FI #netkot

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.

Linkit

Tietoja julkaisijasta

Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto

0295 350 000http://um.fi

Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi

Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.

Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.

Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme