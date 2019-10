MFA: Barents Euro-Arctic Council gathers in Umeå

The XVII Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) Foreign Ministers' session will be held on 3 October in Umeå, Sweden. At the meeting, the two-year chairmanship of BEAC will be handed over from Sweden to Norway.

The meeting will review developments in the Barents region, examine its future outlook and adopt a joint declaration dealing with BEAC’s activities.

The Finnish delegation will be led by State Secretary Matti Anttonen. Representatives of the Barents regions in Finland, which are Lapland, Kainuu, North Ostrobothnia and North Karelia, will also attend the meeting.

BEAC was established in 1993 and its members are the Nordic countries, Russia and the EU. It aims to promote stability and sustainable development in the North Calotte region and in north-west Russia.

