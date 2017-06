MFA: British Minister of State for Trade Lord Price to visit Finland

21.6.2017 13:54 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

Press release 117/2017

June 21 2017

British Minister of State for Trade Lord Price to visit Finland

Lord Price, the British Minister of State at the Department for International Trade, will visit Finland and hold a meeting with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen in Helsinki on 22 June 2017.

The Ministers will discuss topical EU themes, such as Brexit, and questions related to trade policy.

Inquiries: Marja Koskela, Diplomatic Adviser to Minister Mykkänen, tel. +358 40 352 0463 and Juha Parikka, Counsellor, Unit for Central, Western and Southern Europe, tel. +358 50 340 4356.

