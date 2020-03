MFA: Dimitri Qvintus appointed as Special Adviser to Minister Skinnari

Dimitri Qvintus has been appointed to serve as Special Adviser to Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, starting on Tuesday 3 March 2020.

Dimitri Qvintus will move to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from the Prime Minister's Office, where he was Special Adviser to Prime Minister Antti Rinne and to Prime Minister Sanna Marin with responsibility for media relations and communications. Qvintus has a degree in journalism.

In the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, he will be responsible for media relations and communications.

Inquiries: Dimitri Qvintus, tel. +358 50 4777 362.

