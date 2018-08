MFA: Dutch Foreign Minister Stephanus Blok to visit Helsinki

The Netherlands' Minister of Foreign Affairs Stephanus Blok will visit Finland and have bilateral discussions with Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini on Tuesday 28 August.

The Ministers will discuss their countries’ bilateral relations, Brexit, the future of the European Union, and matters related to the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy. Transatlantic relations, NATO and Russia will also be on the meeting’s agenda.

The relations between Finland and the Netherlands are excellent, and the countries have close cooperation at various levels. The relations are characterised by similar views on many questions concerning the European Union and other international cooperation. The Foreign Minister of the Netherlands last visited Finland in 2013.

During his visit to Helsinki, Minister Blok will give a speech at the Meeting of Heads of Mission at the Parliament Annexe on 28 August 2018. In addition, Minister Blok will visit the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats in Helsinki.

