MFA: Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Workneh Gebeyehu to Finland

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Workneh Gebeyehu, will visit Finland on 5 June 2018.

Minister Workneh Gebeyehu will have a meeting with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and with Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics of discussion during the Foreign Ministers' meeting will be the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Finland, the relations between the European Union and Ethiopia, the situation in the Horn of Africa, and African integration. In addition to the official programme, Minister Gebeyehu will meet representatives of Finnish companies.

The relations between Finland and Ethiopia are grounded on development cooperation, which has produced good results in various sectors, such as education, water and agriculture. In 2017, Ethiopia was Finland's third biggest recipient of development assistance. The countries are seeking ways to diversify their relations by strengthening the political and commercial contacts. Ethiopia is an important actor in the Horn of Africa and internationally. It participates extensively in peacekeeping operations conducted by the UN and the African Union. At present, Ethiopia is one of the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. Ethiopia is one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

After his visit to Finland, Minister Gebeyehu will travel to Norway and Denmark, where he will attend the Africa-Nordic Meeting of Foreign Ministers.

