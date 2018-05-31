MFA: Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Workneh Gebeyehu to Finland
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Workneh Gebeyehu, will visit Finland on 5 June 2018.
Minister Workneh Gebeyehu will have a meeting with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and with Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics of discussion during the Foreign Ministers' meeting will be the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Finland, the relations between the European Union and Ethiopia, the situation in the Horn of Africa, and African integration. In addition to the official programme, Minister Gebeyehu will meet representatives of Finnish companies.
The relations between Finland and Ethiopia are grounded on development cooperation, which has produced good results in various sectors, such as education, water and agriculture. In 2017, Ethiopia was Finland's third biggest recipient of development assistance. The countries are seeking ways to diversify their relations by strengthening the political and commercial contacts. Ethiopia is an important actor in the Horn of Africa and internationally. It participates extensively in peacekeeping operations conducted by the UN and the African Union. At present, Ethiopia is one of the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. Ethiopia is one of the fastest growing economies in the world.
After his visit to Finland, Minister Gebeyehu will travel to Norway and Denmark, where he will attend the Africa-Nordic Meeting of Foreign Ministers.
Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to Foreign Minister Soini, tel. +358 46 923 4581, Eeva Alarcón, Senior Adviser on Development Policy, Unit for the Horn of Africa and Eastern Africa, tel. +358 295 351 436.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö/Utrikesministeriet
UM: Etiopiens utrikesminister Workneh Gebeyehu besöker Finland31.5.2018 13:15 | Tiedote
Etiopiens utrikesminister Workneh Gebeyehu besöker Finland den 5 juni 2018.
UM: Etiopian ulkoministeri Workneh Gebeyehu Suomeen31.5.2018 13:15 | Tiedote
Etiopian ulkoministeri Workneh Gebeyehu vierailee Suomessa 5.6.2018.
Eurooppatiedotus: Turkulainen chatfiction-sarja haastaa nuoret pohtimaan suhdettaan Euroopan unioniin30.5.2018 12:30 | Tiedote
Kestääkö Sääntö-Suomen ja tiukkapipo-EU:n suhde? Tätä testataan Turun ammattikorkeakoulun opiskelijoiden suunnittelemassa ja toteuttamassa, kolmiosaisessa chatfiction-sarjassa. Sarjassa Suomi ja muut maat joutuvat houkutusten saarelle, jossa Suomen ja EU:n suhdetta koetellaan. Humoristinen sarja syntyi osana Turun ammattikorkeakoulun viestinnän kurssin ja Eurooppatiedotuksen yhteistyötä.
Europainformationen: Chat fiction-serie utmanar unga att fundera på sin relation till EU30.5.2018 12:30 | Tiedote
Kommer förhållandet mellan följa-reglerna-Finland och ta-allt-på-allvar-EU att hålla? Deras relation testas i en chat fiction-serie i tre delar som skrivits och producerats av studerande vid Åbo yrkeshögskola. I serien hamnar Finland och andra länder på en frestelsernas ö där Finlands och EU:s relation sätts på prov. Den humoristiska serien har uppstått i samarbete mellan Europainformationen och en kurs i kommunikationslära vid Åbo yrkeshögskola.
Eurooppatiedotus: Chatfiction series from Turku invites young people to consider their relationship with the European Union30.5.2018 12:30 | Tiedote
What is the “relationship status” between “rules-loving” Finland and the “bureaucratic” EU? This will be put to test in a chatfiction series in three episodes, planned and carried out by students of Turku University of Applied Sciences. In the series, Finland and other countries land on an island of temptations, where the Finland-EU relationship is tested. The humorous series was created as part of a communications course organised by Turku University of Applied Sciences in cooperation with Europe Information.
UM: Virolainen ja Lintilä OECD:n ministerikokoukseen Pariisiin – aiheena monenvälisen yhteistyön vahvistaminen30.5.2018 08:00 | Tiedote
Taloudellisen yhteistyön ja kehityksen järjestö OECD:n ministerikokous järjestetään Pariisissa 30.–31.5.2018. Kokouksessa Suomea edustavat ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Anne-Mari Virolainen ja elinkeinoministeri Mika Lintilä.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme