MFA: EU Special Representative to the Horn of Africa to visit Finland
EU Special Representative (EUSR) to the Horn of Africa Alexander Rondos will visit Finland on 28–29 August.
The mandate of the EUSR for the Horn of Africa comprises the following African countries: the Republic of Djibouti, the State of Eritrea, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of Kenya, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of the Sudan, the Republic of South Sudan and the Republic of Uganda.
Alexander Rondos has worked as EU Special Representative to the Horn of Africa since 2012. EUSR Rondos monitors and analyses matters relating to the region’s security, political life, development, migration and regional cooperation.
EUSRs promote the European Union’s foreign policy goals in conflict-affected areas and represent the Union in peace processes.
Prolonged conflicts, humanitarian crises and migration issues keep the Horn of Africa in the spotlight of international attention. There are plenty of challenges arising from internal and regional tensions and the young population and lack of livelihoods in the region. Additionally, living conditions in the region are complicated due to climate change.
During the past year, the region has benefited from new dynamics brought about by the Jeddah peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea, political reforms in Sudan, and reforms implemented in Ethiopia.
The countries of the Horn of Africa do not direct their development alone. Not only the great powers but also countries like Turkey and the states bordering the Persian Gulf are interested in influencing the political, economic and security of the region. The Red Sea has become a theatre of global competition for ports, military bases and economic influence.
EUSR Rondos will be available for interview by media representatives. Requests for interview should be sent by Monday 26 August at 14.00 to Hanna Ojanperä, Team Leader, Horn of Africa Team, tel. +358 295 350 166 or + 358 50 472 6675.
UM: EU:n erityisedustaja Rondos Suomeen22.8.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
EU:n Afrikan sarven erityisedustaja Alexander Rondos vierailee Suomessa 28.-29. elokuuta.
UM: Representant för Afrikas horn Rondos besöker Finland22.8.2019 08:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Europeiska unionens särskilda representant för Afrikas horn Alexander Rondos besöker Finland den 28–29 augusti.
