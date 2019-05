MFA: Executive Director of UNFPA to Finland

Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Natalia Kanem will visit Finland on 28 May 2019.

Executive Secretary Natalia Kanem and Under-Secretary of State Elina Kalkku will hold the annual consultations between Finland and UNFPA at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The annual consultations will focus on the extensive cooperation between Finland and UNFPA in the promotion of sexual and reproductive health and rights. This year marks UNFPA’s 50th anniversary. Finland is one of the organisation’s most long-term and important partners of cooperation and among its biggest contributors.

UNFPA aims to improve the availability of sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning. It also works to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights and to reduce maternal mortality. Promoting the rights and status of women and girls is one of Finland's foreign policy priorities.

